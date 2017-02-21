Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to go on sale with safer batteries

We know that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in the latter half of this year. This does not mean that the company is done with the Galaxy Note 7's sale. You read it right. It is the Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled and discontinued because of battery explosion incidents.

Going by The Korea Economic Daily, Samsung is aiming to sell the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units starting from June this year. These devices will be restricted to emerging markets such as India and Vietnam. For now, there is no confirmation on how the Seoul-based company will re-launch and sell the Galaxy Note 7 in India as the existing laws don't permit foreign manufacturers to sell refurbished devices in the country.

The Galaxy Note 7 is said to be re-launched with a smaller 3,000mAh or 3,200mAh battery and not the 3,500mAh battery in the original one. These smaller batteries are said to be safer. Apart from the battery, the refurbished Note 7 is said to feature a redesigned chassis devoid the dual-edge curved display.

While the original Galaxy Note 7 was supposed to be priced at Rs. 59,990 in India, there are speculations that this refurbished variant will have an affordable price tag.

Notably, Samsung suffered losses of around $5.2 million in recalling the Note 7 units. With this move of selling the refurbished units of the phablet, Samsung can minimize the losses that it had suffered. This will also be a safe and cost-effective way to get rid of the millions of Galaxy Note 7 those were recalled.