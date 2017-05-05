Refurbished Galaxy Note 7R gets FCC approval: Specs and price are out

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is not only working on its successor - the Galaxy Note 8 that is slated for a third quarter launch but also on introducing the Galaxy Note 7R.

Well, the talk is about the refurbished model of the Galaxy Note 7. The refurbished model is speculated to have a smaller battery than the original Note 7 that was unveiled back in 2016. Being a refurbished model, it is also believed to be a cheaper one. The recent happenings in the industry tip that this smartphone is all set to be launched soon. We say this as the smartphone has received FCC approval, tipping that its launch is nearing.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Galaxy Note 7R gets FCC certification The Galaxy Note 7R has received the FCC certification in the U.S. pointing out that its release in the country is not far away. Going by the existing reports, the refurbished smartphone will initially arrive in Samsung's home country, South Korea before being launched globally. 3 models passed FCC and Wi-Fi certification Last week, the Galaxy Note 7R got the Wi-Fi certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. Now, it received the FCC approval. In both the websites, three models of the refurbished smartphone were spotted and these include SM-N935S, SM-N935K, and SM-N935L. It is speculated that these models are meant for the three major South Korean operators - SK, KT, and LG. Also read: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 pegged for June release Possible color options revealed The latest information tips that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 might be launched in four color options including Silver, White, Black, and Coral Blue. For those who don't remember, these are the same colors that the original Galaxy Note 7 was launched in. Few differences between the two Talking about the potential differences between the original Galaxy Note 7 and the refurbished one, there are not many differences except for a few. The Galaxy Note 7R is said to arrive with a smaller 3200mAh battery while that in the original one was a 3500mAh unit. Also, this upcomig phone is said to run on Android 7.0 Nougat while the yesteryear model was fueled by Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Galaxy Note 7R will be cheaper The original Galaxy Note 7 was launched for 988,900 won (approx. $870/ Rs. 56,000). The Galaxy Note 7R is said to be launched at 700,000 won (approx. $620/ Rs. 40,000). If this turns out to be true, the refurbished unit will be much cheaper than the original one. June launch possible The previous reports point out at a June end release for the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. This means that the smartphone might be announced in early June. This puts the device in between the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source