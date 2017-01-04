Reliance Digital to Launch LYF Water 7S Smartphone at Rs 7,499

After having recently launched the Lyf F1s smartphone, Reliance Digital looks set to launch yet another LYF smartphone but this time at a much cheaper price. As per the reports, the new smartphone that will be launched is dubbed as LYF Water 7S.

Apparently, the smartphone will cost Rs 7,499 and will come in three different color variants which will be Black, Gold, and White. On the other hand, it's obvious that the smartphone will come with the Jio Happy New Year offer as it is a product of Reliance.

Talking about the specs, the new LYF Water 7S will feature a 5.5-inch FHD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with Panda Glass protection. The smartphone will be powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MT6753 processor, along with 3GB RAM and Mali T720 MP1 600MHz graphics processor.

The device will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and will come with 16GB of internal storage which will be expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. Surprisingly, the smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor on its back panel, which could be used to click pictures.

Powering the Water 7S smartphone is a 2800mAh, Lithium Polymer non-removable battery, and the company claims that it will offer up to 6 hours of talk-time and up to 400 hours of standby time on 4G network.

As for the camera, the handset will sport a 13-megapixel auto-focus snapper with a LED flash and a 5-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera. The camera will also include several features like Voice Capture, HDR, Slow Motion Video, Time Lapse Video, Auto Scene Detection, Panorama, Real Time Filters, and there's more.

On the connectivity front, Water 7S will offer 4G with VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a micro USB 2.0 port with OTG support. The handset measures 152.1mmx76.2mmx7.9mm and weighs 141 grams.

As of now, the smartphone in already listed on the company's official site mylyf.com. While the website says the phone is already available to purchase from Reliance Digital Retail stores, however, there is no firm information regarding the smartphone's official release date and availability.

