Get 30GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphones

Reliance Jio and Xiaomi have joined hands to attract more consumers. Well, the aim of their partnership is to offer additional 4G data to the buyers of Xiaomi smartphones.

To make it clear, Reliance Jio is offering up to 30GB additional 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphone smartphones. The smartphones eligible for the offer are Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Plus, Redmi 3S Prime, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4.

The criterion to avail this additional Jio data along with the above mentioned Xiaomi smartphones is that the Jio network should have been activated for the first time on June 16 or after this date. Basically, this offer is meant for the new Jio subscribers. Also, these users should be Jio Prime members.

Talking about the offer, the buyers of the eligible Xiaomi smartphones will get 5GB of additional 4G data on recharging for Rs. 309 and above. This offer is valid until March 31, 2018 and one can maximum do up to six recharges. On the whole, a user can avail up to 30GB of additional 4G data for free under this offer. The additional data that you get will be credited in 48 hours of doing the recharge. Notably, the data that you get extra cannot be carried forward to the next billing cycle as it will expire at the end of the cycle.