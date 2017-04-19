Buy Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and get 448GB Jio data for Rs. 309

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were released in India today at premium price tags of Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900. These smartphones are already up for pre-order and they are all set to be shipped from May 5.

Samsung has teamed up with Reliance Jio and the latter has announced the Double Data offer to the Jio users who are upgrading to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It can be said that Jio is trying to lure users with its offers in every aspect. With the new offer too, Jio users who are buying the new Samsung smartphones can enjoy double data benefits.

Double Data offer While the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer gives 1GB of 4G data per day for 28 days for Rs. 309, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ buyers can get 2GB of 4G data per day for the same period of 28 days on recharging for the same amount. Eventually, the service provider offers 56GB of 4G data for 28 days just for Rs. 309. Valid from May 5 onwards The offer starts from May 5 as that is when the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will go on sale. This offer will be available for eight months that is until January 2018. 448GB for Rs. 309 Under the Double Data offer, Jio users buying the new Samsung flagship smartphones can enjoy 448GB of 4G data for eight months. Notably, this offer is applicable only for those Jio users who have already subscribed for the Jio Prime membership paying Rs. 99.