Reliance Jio 4G feature phone tipped to launch between April and June

Mukesh Ambani-headed telecom giant, Reliance Jio is pegged to launch the most affordable feature phone of the country soon. Almost confirming the rumor, earlier this month, an image of the upcoming Reliance Jio feature phone was allegedly leaked.

Based on the rumors surfacing the web, we had earlier reported that the Jio feature phone with VoLTE support is tipped to launch priced between Rs. 999 to Rs. 1,500. However, in a report, the Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal says that it looks pretty difficult for Jio to launch the phone without providing big subsidies, and thus predicts that they might not be able to launch the Rs. 1,000 phone as promised and the range might raise up a little more.

In an interview, the Airtel CEO further asserts that he believes the landed cost of this device, would be around Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 2,200. Well, now it will be interesting to know that whether Reliance Jio can live up to their promises, or Airtel's predictions win in this regard.

In terms of the rumored specs, as we reported earlier the Jio feature phone is expected to have shortcut keys for MyJio, Jio Live TV, Jio video and Jio Music below the display screen. Not only that, the phone might come packed with a T9 keypad and D-pad in the middle, along with a torchlight at the bottom.

However, these are just rumors and Reliance Jio hasn't confirmed on any of it yet. Furthermore, the rumors also suggest the feature phones are expected to bear Spreadtrum chipsets and the company is also in talks with chip manufacturers like Qualcomm and MediaTek to design low-cost 4G LTE enabled processors. The launch date for the rumored Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE support feature phones is yet to confirm.

However, in an interview, the Airtel CEO asserts that expectations are such that Reliance Jio might launch its features phone in the immediate future, maybe around April or June. Not only that, he also says, "we will be watching this development closely and our focus is on how we continue to hold on to our customer base."