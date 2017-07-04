Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone to be launched under LYF brand at Rs. 2,639

We know that Reliance Jio is working on a new VoLTE capable feature phone. We have come across rumors that this feature phone will be priced disruptively in the Indian market.

A recent report by 91Mobiles claims that the top-end variant of the Jio VoLTE feature phone will carry a price tag of Rs. 2,369. The report citing a course goes on stating that these feature phones will be launched under the LYF smartphone brand and not with the Jio brand name as it was believed to be.

If this report is to be believed, Reliance might launch two feature phones - one with the Qualcomm 205 processor and the other with a Spreadtrum processor.

For now, there is no information on which processor will be used to power the high-end variant of the 4G VoLTE feature phone from Reliance. We have come across in an earlier report that Spreadtrum has slashed the prices of their chipsets by half in order to facilitate the launch of a Rs. 1,500 priced 4G feature phone.

The previous reports have pointed out that the Spreadtrum processor equipped feature phone might cost around Rs. 1,730 while the Qualcomm 205 equipped model might be priced around Rs. 1,800. The new report points out at a relatively higher price tag of Rs. 2,369, which could be due to the implementation of GST.

The LYF feature phone is believed to arrive with a 2.4-inch display and feature 512MB RAM and 4GB of default memory capacity that can be further expanded. A 2000mAh battery is said to power the handset.

It is claimed to feature a VGA camera at the front to enable video calling on 4G VoLTE networks. While there is no confirmation on the launch date of this 4G VoLTE Jio feature phone, the report claims that it might see the light of the day in the next month.