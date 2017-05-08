Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone to be priced at Rs. 1,500: What we know until now

Reliance Jio is all set to launch 4G VoLTE compatible feature phone sometime soon. There is a widespread speculation that this feature phone could be priced below Rs. 1,500, which will definitely bring about a chaos in the market.

While the company hasn't revealed anything officially about the device in question, there are claims that it is all set to be launched at such a low and disruptive price tag. Lately, we have come across many reports those point out at the same too. Today, we at GizBot have consolidated these reports and brought about all the details that we know about the Jio phone over here.

Why a Jio feature phone? For Jio, an affordable device would definitely boost the number of subscribers on its network. There are not many options in the sub Rs. 2,000 price bracket and a 4G VoLTE feature phone options are not many in this range. Moreover, the users of the Jio phone will surely be able to benefit from the free app content and unlimited voice calls. Jio is sourcing from China Reliance Jio is said to be in talks with the Chinese manufacturers in order to source the materials and components for the Jio feature phone to be launched with 4G VoLTE support. A Financial Express report tipped that Jio is in discussion with Chinese manufacturers including Uniscope, FortuneShip, and Techchain. Chipset prices have gone down Going by a recent report, the chipset manufacturer Spreadtrum has slashed the price of its processors by half. The company revealed to the Economic Times that they are working on a solution that will facilitate in the making of a Rs. 1,500 priced 4G feature phone. This news started triggering the rumors regarding the Jio 4G feature phone. Spreadtrum has a two-year partnership with Reliance as well. The actual scene Reliance Jio's 4G network has more than 100 million users with the service provider's cheap data plans. With a Rs. 1,500 phone, Jio can make 4G accessible to those users who can't afford smartphones. This way, Jio will not only benefit from the sales of the affordable phone but also from the increase in the data consumption and add more subscribers to its network.