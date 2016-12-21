Reliance Jio Starts Selling LYF Smartphones on its E-commerce Store

Recently, Reliance Jio Infocomm started home delivery of Jio SIM cards. Now it has started selling LYF brand smartphones and JioFi 2 portable hotspots on its e-commerce store.

As per the report from BGR, interested buyers can now head over to the jio.com website where they will be able to place an order for the LYF phones as well as the portable hotspot device.

So, once the buyers go to the website, they can click on 'devices' tab on the top left corner. After clicking the tab, buyers can see that Reliance Jio has listed three smartphones - LYF Water 11 priced at Rs 7,999, LYF Water 8 priced at Rs 8,999 and LYF Earth 1 priced at Rs 19,399. In addition, the other tab has JioFi 4G hotspot priced at Rs 1,999.

Further, Jio has stated that they company will deliver the smartphones in three to five working days. It is also offering an easy replacement for the product within seven days of delivery, in case the product is damaged or defective and another product will be delivered instead of the selected device. As for the payment, Reliance Jio is accepting credit cards, debit cards, net banking or JioMoney wallet.

The phones will have 1 year + 1 year extended manufacturer's warranty. The company has also mentioned on their website that customers are also eligible to get a Jio SIM card with 'Happy New Year' offer valid until March 2017, and JioMoney discount coupons worth Rs 15,000.

As such, customers looking to avail the offer and get the SIM card will have to head over to Reliance Digital or Digital Xpress Mini stores with their valid documents, photo, and original invoice along with their LYF smartphone and the box. As for the discount coupons, they will have to download JioMoney app from the Play Store.

The LYF Water 11 features a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage and a microSD card slot. With a 2,100mAh battery, the smartphone also features a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie snapper and runs on Android Marshmallow OS.

Similarly, LYF Water 8 also features a 5-inch HD display, 1.5GHz octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, 16GB storage, and microSD card slot. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, 2,600mAh battery and runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop OS.

As for LYF Earth 1, it features a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage and expandable storage option via microSD card. It also has a dual rear camera setup which includes 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. With a 3,500mAh battery, the smartphone runs Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Apart from these phones, the JioFi 2, a portable Wi-Fi hotspot device is also available for sale. It sports a 2,300mAh battery, lets you connect up to 10 users at a time, and also allows for wireless data sharing through SD card. What's more, you can install Jio4GVoice app on your smartphone and make unlimited voice calls using the JioFi 2.

Finally, Reliance Jio fans can now purchase and get LYF smartphones and JioFi 2 hotspot online and get them delivered to their doorstep.

