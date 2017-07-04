Reliance Jio launches a new offer: Customers will get 224GB of 4G data at Rs. 509

We all know why Reliance Jio has been so popular in the Indian telecom space and among the smartphone users in the country. The company has been offering customers ultra-low cost data tariffs and even free call plans since it launched operations in September last year.

While the company has attracted a lot of customers, now, Reliance Jio has yet again rolled out a new offer for its existing users. The new offer will provide customers with data benefits. However, this plan will be limited to JioFi users only.

As such, the new offer is providing customers with up to 224GB data if they purchase a new JioFi device and a new Jio SIM card. Further, as per the terms and conditions, a consumer will have to register for the Rs. 99 Jio Prime subscription service. Once that is done then they will have to choose one of the recharge packs on which the offer will be provided.

Talking about the recharge packs, the basic pack includes 2GB data per month for 12 recharge cycles (12 x 28 days) with a one-time payment of Rs. 149. Basically, users will be getting 24GB data for a year with this pack. As for the standard Jio Prime users, they will get 2GB data at Rs. 149 with 28-days validity.

Secondly, there is a Rs. 309 recharge pack that offers users 1GB data per day for 6 recharge cycles (of 28 days), totaling to 168GB. Thirdly, there is the Rs. 509 recharge pack. Under this pack, users will get 224GB data (2GB per day cap) for 4 recharge cycles of 28 days. And lastly, there is the Rs. 999 pack, which provides 120GB data for 56 days. In this case, the standard Rs. 999 recharge also gives users the same amount of data for 120 days. There is no limit to the daily data consumption in both cases.

There an extra bonus for customers as well. All the recharge packs come with unlimited calls, Jio apps subscription, and SMS. One thing to note is that the offer is available only on prepaid SIM cards. Besides that, both the JioFi device and SIM can be purchased from Reliance Digital outlets, Jio retail stores, or online.

Interestingly, this offer comes at a time when Jio Summer Surprise and Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offers will be expiring soon. So once the offer expires customers will most likely have to start purchasing recharge packs on a monthly basis to continue receiving the bundled data, unlimited calls, SMSs, and Jio apps subscription.