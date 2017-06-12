Reliance Jio new 4G feature phones coming soon: Price, Specifications and more

While Reliance Jio has managed to get a lot of popularity in the telecom space, it looks like the company is now slowly working its way in the mobile market as well.

As such the company is gearing up to launch 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phones in India soon. Basically, with this move, Jio might be now trying to attract consumers with some affordable phones. Having said that Jio is planning to launch the 4G feature phones with Qualcomm and Spreadtrum chipset.

According to 91Mobiles, the Qualcomm variant will cost Rs. 1,798 and the Spreadtrum variant will be priced at approx Rs. 1,734. Further, the report states that the 4G VoLTE feature phones are already in the production stage. So we are assuming that these handsets will be launched soon.

However, both the variants of Jio's feature phone are expected to come with some basic features. But you can expect a much from a phone at such low price. Well, the feature phones are expected to come with a 2.4-inch screen, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, microSD card support, 2-megapixel rear camera, and VGA front camera.

Interestingly, connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Near-field communication (NFC) and even GPS for navigation should be provided with the smartphone. Besides the 4G VoLTE smartphone will likely feature an alphanumeric keyboard below the screen. The phone should also come with shortcut keys for MyJio, Jio Live TV, Jio video and Jio Music. Moreover, Jio 4G phones should come with a basic design.

We are also expecting that the company will likely offer a Reliance Jio 4G SIM as well as Jio apps with the two variants of the smartphone. And if it does, with such enticing offers, the company might just be able to lure many consumers into buying these feature phones.

Meanwhile, Reliance is aiming to sell about 50 million units within the year.