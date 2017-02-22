Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan vs Happy New Year Offer vs Welcome Offer: here's the difference

Reliance Jio chief Mukesh Ambani announced yet another attractive offer yesterday, called the "Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan". All the Reliance Jio users can avail the newly released offer starting from March 31, 2017, soon after the Jio Happy New Year ends.

Ever since Reliance Jio was initiated, the telco created a lot of buzz in the Indian telecom space, giving a tough fight to the already existing telecom operators like - Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, RComm, Aircel and the rest as well.

The Mukesh Ambani-headed firm started its journey by introducing the Welcome Offer, which delivers unlimited data and voice calling facility. However, abiding by the regulation set by TRAI, which states that a telecom operator will not be allowed to extend any promotional offer beyond 3 months, Reliance Jio was bound to end the Welcome offer. This is exactly when, Reliance Jio Happy New Year came into the scene, which also offered free tariff plans and voice calls, but didn't offer unlimited service any longer.

To recall, Happy New Year commenced on December 3, and came with a few limitations, unlike the previously announced Welcome Offer. So, what is Happy New Year Offer all about? This promotional offer comes with FUP of 1GB data per day, which means, a user will only be able to use 1GB free data every day, however in case one needs to get more data, Reliance Jio had a few tariff plans for the same.

The telecom operator announced two tariff plans for the user who wish to avail more than 1GB data. One was of Rs. 51 which offers 1GB of 4G data for a day, while the other one is of Rs. 301, which offers 6Gb of 4G data for 28 days. Well, it should be noted that Reliance Jio Happy New Year will end on March 31, 2017, and will be succeeded by the newly announced Prime Subscription Plan.

The new Reliance Jio Plan seems to be a little different from the existing Happy New Year offer, however, there are similarities as well. Jio Prime plan will come with a data cap of 1GB per day. Well, to avail the offer, a Reliance Jio customer will have to recharge with a subscription amount of Rs. 99 for a year. However, to get free data and enjoy voice calls and other services, the user will be required to pay Rs. 303 every month for 1 year.

As per Mukesh Ambani, all the existing Reliance Jio user will be able to avail the offer soon after the Happy New Year offer ends. Well, just in case you aren't a Reliance Jio user and wish to avail the new offer, you have time until March 31.

Furthermore, in case a user doesn't subscribe to the Jio Prime Subscription plan, they will be automatically switched to a Jio postpaid or prepaid plan, where the user will have to pay have be pay for data and other services, however, voice calls remain free.