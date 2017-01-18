Reliance Jio's first 4G VoLTE-Enabled Feature phone image leaked

Rumors have constantly been going around stating that Reliance Jio would soon be launching feature phones that will support VoLTE. Many have also speculated that the feature phones could be priced between Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,500. However, the company has not disclosed anything till date.

Meanwhile, as there were only rumors, now the first image of the feature phone has popped up online. Apart from the image, no other information has been provided. However, we can figure out some features of the phone.

So if you look at the image, the first thing you will notice is that the phone has shortcut keys for MyJio, Jio Live TV, Jio video and Jio Music below the display. Observing it further, the phone comes with a T9 keypad and D-pad in the middle. It seems that there is also a dedicated button for torchlight.

Currently, there is no information about the specifications of the phone, but according to several reports Reliance Jio is expected to use Spreadtrum chipsets for its 4G VoLTE feature phones. The reports have also mentioned that the company is in talks with chip manufacturers Qualcomm and MediaTek for low-cost 4G LTE enabled processors.

This might just be a teaser right now, but Reliance Jio will come out with details in the days to come. Till then, stay tuned with Gizbot for further updates.

