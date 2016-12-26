Reliance Launches LYF F1s Smartphone at Rs. 9,599

Having recently launched the LYF F1 Plus, Reliance Digital in a bid to expand its budget smartphone portfolio has yet again launched another smartphone. An affordable variant of the LYF F1 Plus, the new smartphone dubbed LYF F1s is priced at Rs. 9,599 and customers who make payment for the phone through Jio Money will be eligible for a cashback of Rs. 500 on the purchase of LYF F1s.

In addition, the smartphone comes bundled with Reliance Jio's Happy New Year offer, which will be valid until March 31, 2017.

According to a report by BGR, the LYF F1s features a 5.2-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 423ppi and a 2.5D curved glass. The display is further protected by Corning Concore Glass, which is deemed to be scratch resistant. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset with an eight-core CPU (1.8GHz + 1.4GHz).

SEE ASLO: Why Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Other Phones Use 2.5D Glass Display

It is also accompanied by Adreno 510 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The LYF F1s has a storage capacity of 32GB and it can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, 8x digital zoom, auto frame rate, red-eye reduction, video HDR supported in code chroma flash, OptiZoom, and UbiFocus (MultiFocus). On the other hand, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera, with fixed focus, 8x digital zoom and a LED Flash. Both the cameras support 4K UHD video recording.

The LYF F1s is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, and the company claims that it will offer 11.5 hours of talk time on 4G, up to 8 Hours of video playback. 21 hours of

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals