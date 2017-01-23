Renders of an unknown ZTE Nubia smartphone have surfaced online

ZTE's, sub-brand Nubia recently launched their Z11 smartphone in India and the phone was well received by everyone in the country. Today, an unknown ZTE smartphone with metal body and same design language as the Nubia Z11 have leaked in a new image.

As you can in the picture above, the spotted phone looks a lot similar to the Nubia's latest flagship phone, Z11. However, there is a small change as the spotted phone doesn't feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There might be a fingerprint scanner placed at the front of the phone, but we are not sure of that, though.

Also Read: Asus ZenFone 3 Laser Camera Review

Having said that, the phone doesn't feature a dual camera on the rear as the image clearly indicates that. The antenna bands are running around the edges of the phones and with its plain back, the phone is looking a lot like Apple iPhone 6.

As of now, there are no further details regarding the phone and its existence as well. We are hoping that ZTE might announce this phone at the MWC 2017. We will keep posted about the phone if there' some news regarding this mysterious Nubia phone.

SOURCE