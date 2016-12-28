Renders of the Upcoming Microsoft Surface Phone Leak Online

Rumors regarding the Microsoft Surface Phone keep on coming, and in today's leak, there is good news for many folks who are waiting for the first look of the phone or maybe know how the phone looks, thanks to prominent Chinese tipster, @KJuma.

The Microsoft Surface Phone will feature high-end hardware and the newly posted renders us a glimpse of the phone. Going by the pictures, the phone will be laden by a plastic body with three capacitive hardware keys on the front for back, home, and Bing search. On the back, there is Microsoft logo and camera module, and it looks far more similar to the previous Lumia devices Saturn ring.

The Microsoft Surface Phone might feature the USB Type-C port as well, which is slowly becoming a norm in smartphones. Diving into the earlier leaked specifications of Surface Phone, we might see a 5.5-inch Quad HD display on the phone. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

As far as the camera is concerned, the phone will come with a 23MP rear camera with Carl Zeiss lens. And an 8MP front-facing camera will be seen up front for selfies and video calling stuff. There are no details regarding the battery and release date as well.

With the renders coming out, we might see the phone to launch in upcoming months, maybe after the MWC 2017.

