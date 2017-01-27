Renders of the upcoming Motorola Moto G5 Plus leaked by a case maker

Motorola Moto G5 Plus, which was in the news for the last two weeks or so has been leaked yet again, thanks to a case maker and Roland Quandt, an author at winfuture.de.

According to the posted render images of the Moto G5 Plus, the design is on-par with the earlier suggested leaks as well. That said, the phone will have the fingerprint sensor on the front itself, which several people hater, but Motorola is not going away with it.

Also, the Moto G5 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch screen with the display resolution of 1080*1920 pixels. Having said that, the phone might be launched in two variants, one with 2GB of RAM, which might probably be the smaller option, Moto G5, according to the FCC Certification.

Here's how one case maker thinks the Motorola Moto G5 Plus will look. Seems based on preliminary renders from Lenovo/Moto (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gKAUojiARW — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 26, 2017

In terms of specifications till date, the Moto G5 Plus is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will boot Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

Motorola has already confirmed to launch the smartphone at the MWC 2017 on February 26.