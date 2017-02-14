Rumor: LG G6 might be armed with a 3200mAh battery

Rumors are pipelining one after the other regarding the phones to be announced at the MWC 2017. As LG already confirmed about the launch of their flagship phone LG G6 at the event, it is now rumored that the phone will get a 3200mAh battery.

A report coming from ETNews claims that the G6 will boast of a 3200mAh battery, which is 400mAh bigger than the last year’s G5 and that disappointed the audience with a terrible battery life.

That’s the aspect where people wanted LG to improve, and they might be doing that. The LG G6 will be announced at the MWC 2017 on February 27 with Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, etc.

The phone will feature a 5.7-inch wide display and might come with Google Assistant onboard.