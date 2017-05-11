Rumored OPPO Find 9 Renders expose sleek design with thin bezels

Oppo Find 7 was unveiled back in 2014 and the company has not yet launched its successor. While there have been rumors since 2009 that Oppo will release the Find 9 smartphone, it is yet to get official. In the previous week, we told you about the design sketches of the alleged device, which gave us an idea of how the device would look like.

Now, well-known leakster @kjuma has posted a set of images of what he claims to be of the Oppo Find 9. Interestingly, these new renders contradict with the previous leaks which suggested that the device would come with a bezel-less display. As seen from the images, the smartphone sports a full-screen design and its display are surrounded by thin bezels. Also, the Oppo Find 9 seems to have a high screen to body ratio.

Sleek Design Last week's sketches showed that the Oppo Find 9 is going to have a relatively wider body. Here, we can see that the size of the phone is quite similar to that of the previous models from the Find series. It appears to be made of metal with slightly curved edges. All in all, if these images turn out to be true, the Find 9 is going to look stunning. No physical home button The rumored Oppo Find 9 lacks a physical home button on the front. Even the design sketches of the device that popped up last week, suggested the same thing. It can mean two things; either the fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device or it is embedded underneath the display. However, the chances of the latter happening are slight. Authenticity of these renders Well, we can't really say if these images hold any weight, but most probably they have been made by an enthusiastic fan. The reason being, we have not heard anything from Oppo concerning the launch of Oppo Find 9. Currently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also working on its upcoming smartphone Oppo R11. Rumors about its specs The rumor mill has pointed out that the Oppo Find 9 will be available in two different variants: one with the Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with the Snapdragon 653 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Talking about other specifications, the smartphone is speculated to have 4GB/6GB of RAM teamed with up to 128GB of expandable native storage. On the software front, it will be running Android 7.0 Nougat.

