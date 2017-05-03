Rumors we know so far about Moto X (2017)

Lenovo-owned Motorola launches smartphone under Moto G, Moto E, and Moto X as a part of their tradition. While the last Moto X smartphone was launched in 2015, the company has revived it and it will be making a comeback.

It worth mentioning here that the Moto X is not a replacement to Moto Z and both the smartphone will be releasing. While we are not sure about their specifications, we have compiled a list of rumored specification that it might come with.

Design As per the leaked image, the purported Moto X is said to come in an all-metal body, has a circular camera housing, and of course the repositioning of the antenna bands. Processor According to the leaked image, the smartphone was seen running on Qualcomm's MSM8953 chipset on board, which is Snapdragon 625. Concluding from this, the upcoming Moto X will be nothing but a mid-range offering. Camera The leaked image has revealed that the Moto X will come with a dual camera setup just like Huawei P10, iPhone 7 Plus, and others. It is now difficult to say the functionalities of the camera as to what does what. If the rumor turns out to be true, the dual camera lens will be rated as 13MP. Storage As per the leaked detail, the alleged Moto X will come with 3GB and/or 4GB RAM along with storage options for 32GB and 64GB onboard. Pricing Initial reports say that this mobile might cost a bit high than Moto G5 Plus smartphone, as it comes with dual camera setup. Going by the hardware and other things, the cost of the mobile might revolve around Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 22,000.

