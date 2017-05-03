Rumors we know so far about Moto X (2017)

Moto X (2017) to Sport Dual Camera Setup

Lenovo-owned Motorola launches smartphone under Moto G, Moto E, and Moto X as a part of their tradition. While the last Moto X smartphone was launched in 2015, the company has revived it and it will be making a comeback.

Rumors we know so far about Moto X (2017)

It worth mentioning here that the Moto X is not a replacement to Moto Z and both the smartphone will be releasing. While we are not sure about their specifications, we have compiled a list of rumored specification that it might come with.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Design

Design

As per the leaked image, the purported Moto X is said to come in an all-metal body, has a circular camera housing, and of course the repositioning of the antenna bands.

Processor

Processor

According to the leaked image, the smartphone was seen running on Qualcomm's MSM8953 chipset on board, which is Snapdragon 625. Concluding from this, the upcoming Moto X will be nothing but a mid-range offering.

Camera

Camera

The leaked image has revealed that the Moto X will come with a dual camera setup just like Huawei P10, iPhone 7 Plus, and others. It is now difficult to say the functionalities of the camera as to what does what. If the rumor turns out to be true, the dual camera lens will be rated as 13MP.

Storage

Storage

As per the leaked detail, the alleged Moto X will come with 3GB and/or 4GB RAM along with storage options for 32GB and 64GB onboard.

Pricing

Pricing

Initial reports say that this mobile might cost a bit high than Moto G5 Plus smartphone, as it comes with dual camera setup. Going by the hardware and other things, the cost of the mobile might revolve around Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 22,000.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING


Read More About motorola | moto x | smartphones | news | moto e

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers