Samsung announced Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

We already know that Samsung has launched it's most demanding flagship phone Galaxy S8 and S8+. In India, these devices are already available for pre-registration though Samsung did not confirm the launch date here.

When these smartphones were announced, it had only one variant which offered 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. But, now the company announces another variant of Galaxy S8+ which has got GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage in it. This storage can further be expanded up to 258GB. For now, this variant is launched only in South Korea. Its global launch date is not yet confirmed.

Another interesting thing to be noted is, the company did not create a huge fanfare for this launch. Instead, they directly placed this new device on the official website of Samsung South Korea. This handset is said to have a similar feature as its sibling whereas, only the difference is in the RAM and internal storage count.

To recall the specification, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1440x2960 pixels of resolution. It also features Infinity display in it. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC and backed by a 3500mAh battery.

This smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera on the back along with optical image stabilization (OIS) and also a f/1.7 aperture. It sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with the same aperture as rear camera.

The newly announced device with 6GB RAM and128GB storage variant comes with an interesting offer. A DeX station dock is given along with the phone free of cost. It is not sure whether the DeX station is offered only for pre-order or other times as well.

The price information is not yet revealed by the company. But few sources say that this smartphone may be a lot more expensive compared to the base variant launched earlier. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant was made available at $840. So, this newly launched higher variant may cost more than $900, which is roughly above Rs 60,000.

It looks like this new variant is targeted at the enterprise or premium customers. Since the company did not comment on this details, we have to wait until it's made available globally.