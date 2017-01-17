Samsung announces Galaxy J2 Ace, Galaxy J1 4G smartphones in India

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy J2 Ace along with another one - the Galaxy J1 4G. Priced at Rs 8,490 and Rs 6,890 respectively, the two smartphones might be serving the best as budget devices with 4G LTE support.

Galaxy J2 Ace is being sold in gold, black and silver colors whereas the Galaxy J1 4G is available in gold, black, and white.

Obviously, these newbies will relatively have a negative impact on the sales of the Indian and Chinese smartphones.

According to the press release, the Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G come with pre-installed Samsung's unique "Make for India" features. Both smartphones come with the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) Mode, which provides up to 50% mobile data savings with data compression.

Galaxy J2 Ace Specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy J2 Ace comes with a 5-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) PLS TFT display, 1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU and 1.5GB RAM. You will get an 8GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD. It will be flavored with Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) and features a Dual SIM slot.

Offered with 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture and 720p video recording, the device also is capable of taking average selfies with its 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture.

Measuring 132.6 x 69.3 x 8.9mm in dimension and weighing at around 131g, the smartphone is capable of using a high-internet speed as it is bestowed with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2. It is powered by 2600mAh battery. This device has S Bike Mode, Ultra Data Saving and S Power Planning and a great texture which offers firm girp to the users.

Galaxy J1 4G Specifications

Galaxy J1 4G is a pretty basic model with a latest 4G VoLTE support. It comes with a 4.5 inch WVGA Super AMOLED display and is popwered by 1.3 GHz Quad Core and 1GB RAM. YOu will get to see Android 5.1 in this device. Camera modules remain basic with 5MP, f/2.2 lens with Flash and 2MP, f/2.2 lens.

The smartphone is offered with 8 GB Internal Memory but features a micro SD slot which helps expand the memory up to 128 GB. As said earlier, the device comes with a 4G LTE Cat 4 and VoLTE support but also features other connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, GPS, and GLONASS. It comes powered by a 2050 mAh.