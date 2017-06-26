Samsung and Apple dominated the smartphone market from 2014 through 2016: IC Insights

According to the new report by IC Insights, Samsung and Apple dominated the smartphone market from 2014 through 2016.

The report says that, in total, these two companies ( Apple and Samsung) shipped 555 million smartphones and held a combined 39 percent share of the total smartphone market in 2015. Although these two companies still shipped over one-half billion smartphones (526 million) in 2016, their combined smartphone unit market share dropped four percentage points to 35 percent.

However, it says that Samsung's total smartphone unit sales were down by 4 percent in 2016 to 311 million units, a weak showing in a total smartphone market that grew by 4 percent and Apple's total smartphone shipments dropped by 7 percent in the same year, much worse than the total 4 percent growth rate exhibited by the worldwide smartphone market.

"Although Samsung and Apple still hold a strong share of the high-end smartphone segment ($200), it appears that both companies are losing smartphone market share to the up-and-coming Chinese producers like Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo," the report pointed out.

In fact, four Chinese smartphone suppliers' shipments surged by greater than 30 percent (Vivo, OPPO, Gionee, and Huawei) in 2016.

The report also said, "It is interesting to note that OPPO and Vivo, the two fastest growing smartphone suppliers on the list last year with each company growing almost 90 percent, are owned by the same China-based parent company-BBK Electronics."