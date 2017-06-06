Samsung bags 12.9% of global smartphone operating profit in Q1 2017

Samsung Electronics has managed to earn 12.9% of global smartphone operating profit in the first quarter of 2017. Samsung's estimated earning was $1.57 billion from January to March. The data is shared by Industry Insights firm Strategy Analytics.



However significant it may seem, Samsung bagged 21.9% of market profit in the first quarter of 2016.

Apple on the other hand, continues to dominate the global smartphone market taking $10.1 billion in earnings for the first quarter of 2017. Apple's profits accounted for 83.4% of global market share. Considering that Apple does not have a strong hold on Chinese and Indian market, which are equally huge, Apple's performance is more than just impressive.

Reportedly, out of 300 global smartphone manufacturers only 10 are generating substantial profit. With Samsung and Apple accounting for 96% of the market profit, all other vendors took 4% of the global market profit.



The sale of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are on fire and In South Korea itself the flagship is being sold twice as fast as its predecessors. In first month itself Samsung has sold more than 5 million units. With the flagship going on sale in the mid of the second quarter of 2017, it is most certain that second quarter profits will amplify to substantial level.

Considering that Samsung did not have a major flagship to raise up the numbers in the first quarter, the South Korean conglomerate has performed well on the global scale.

It would be even more interesting to track numbers once Apple's flagship for 2017, iPhone 8, is launched in September.