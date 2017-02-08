Samsung Bixby likely to support up to 8 languages; Launching on March 29 with Galaxy S8

Samsung is yet to officially announce the Galaxy S8, but there are rumors that the smartphone will arrive with a voice assistant called Bixby. The reports also speculate that Bixby will be more advanced than the other smartphone assistants those are available right now.

The latest news from a Korean publication reports that Samsung's AI digital voice assistant called Bixby would support around 7 to 8 languages including English, Chinese, and Korean at launch. Though the other languages that Bixby might arrive with aren't confirmed, this is a significant achievement for Samsung.

As of now, Google Assistant is the prime digital voice assistant used on smartphones. But this assistant has a limited support for other languages except English. You can take advantage of additional languages based on the device and application you actually use.

The report quotes a Samsung official saying that they have brought together the language data that Samsung Electronics had accumulated and the natural language recognition ability of Viva Labs that Samsung acquired in October last year.

One thing that Samsung has to learn from Google is that the Google Assistant features deep integration with the Android OS. This is something that Samsung might not be able to achieve at the launch of Bixby. Moreover, Samsung has not had a great success of developing its own software.

Besides the support for multiple languages, Samsung's Bixby is believed to be capable of using the smartphone's camera to recognize the shown object and text. All the users need to do to take advantage of this feature is point the camera at a subject for Bixby to identify the same.

The report further states that Samsung plans to integrate the Bixby AI within its upcoming Galaxy S8 to let users buy home appliances and electronics including TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines. Bixby is expected to be announced alongside Samsung Galaxy S8 on March 29.

