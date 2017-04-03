Samsung Bixby to give tough competition to Siri and others

South Korean, tech giant Samsung who has been in troubled waters with the Galaxy Note 7 is making it presence and dominance in the market felt once again. The company recently released a new flagship device the Galaxy S8 and is entering the area of voice-powered virtual assistants.

Samsung has launched its new flagship with voice assistant feature called Bixby which is backed by AI technology. Now with this the company is all set to take on its rivals.

Interestingly, the new assistant has been generating a lot of buzz and turning quite a few heads even before the Galaxy S8 was launched owing to the rumors and leaks.

However, now with the introduction of Bixby, it will go up against the likes of Apple's Siri who was the first of its kind and set the wheel in motion, along with Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and Google's Assistant.

While Bixby, is being pit against some very well-known and received assistants, it has a few tricks up its sleeve to give it an edge over its competition. What is it? Well, Samsung's Bixby unlike its competitors, uses voice commands as opposed to touch to control the device or apps, while flaunting its location awareness and image recognition skills.

The company has managed to get Bixby some very unique and interesting features, which in the long run should be well accepted and appreciated by users.

Besides, Samsung has integrated a camera function allowing Bixby to help users identify prominent buildings, tourist destinations and other famous places. Users will just need to click a picture and Bixby will retrieve all relevant information and provide it to the user.

This feature could also be used by users while travelling in a foreign place for a wide range of purposes, like to find out more information about a tourist destination without having to engage a guide, read a menu or even to shop for souvenirs, breaking the language barrier.

Though Bixby is still work in progress and has a long way to go, its journey is not by any means going to be an easy one. The assistant not only has to face competition with rivals outside but also has to deal with in house rivals which will only make things harder for Bixby. All is not lost, as we have mentioned earlier Bixby can by no means taken lightly.

The assistant is yet to be infused with technology from Viv Labs (founded by creators of Siri), which was acquired by Samsung a while ago. That being said, it could just be the game changer for the Bixby who already has a few things going its way.

We will have to wait and watch how things come along and how Bixby will hold itself against its rivals. We will keep you posted with the latest updates as and when we get them.

