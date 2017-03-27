Samsung Bixby: How effective will it be?

Samsung is entering the area of voice-powered virtual assistants and is all set to bring its AI assistant called Bixby onto the company's upcoming flagship device, the Galaxy S8.

Will Bixby be to Samsung what KITT was to Knight Rider or what JARVIS was to Iron Man, a reliable artificial intelligence based sidekick that helps save the day. Samsung could really use one just about now, with not just users being skeptical about the safety and reliability of a Samsung device.

If you recall, even the commercial Aviation industry had banned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on board and in some cases even in check-in which was rather embarrassing and insulting both for the company and the user.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus renders leaked: Specs, price, features and more hit the web

However, as the company is set to redeem itself, it will be interesting to see how Samsung's new flagship and the features it will be bringing will create a different stir in the market. Besides, it will also be exciting to see how one of the features, Bixby which is Samsung exclusive holds up against Siri and Google Assistant who have entered the area and gained a firm footing. Samsung isn't entering uncharted waters as the company had earlier acquired several AI companies among these was Viv Labs.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy A5 2016, A7 2016, and Galaxy J7 Prime get March Android security update

On the other hand, Bixby has big shoes to fill and a lot to prove, but that being said it really does have a huge burden of helping Samsung rebuild its image among users and critics alike. The importance Bixby holds to Samsung is quite clear, the company has a lot riding on the AI's shoulder and hopefully, Bixby will help Samsung bounce back.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will sport Bixby and the device even comes with a designated button to engage the AI, which clearly shows the company's seriousness with Bixby. Until the device is released and we get our hands on the device it is hard to make assumptions and draw conclusions as to how and what the AI brings to the table.

However, we will keep you updated with more information as the announcement of Galaxy S8 is just a few days away from now.

Source