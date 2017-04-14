Samsung to bring flip phones back with Galaxy X

After the launch of flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8, the company is planning to go back in time. By bringing back our good old foldable phone, it is trying to make a different move in the smartphone segment.

Earlier there was a rumor saying that Samsung will be working with LG on a bendable smartphone model in 2017. This rumored device was called as 'Foldable Valley' which can be used as a 7-inch tablet when unfolded. Samsung also showed off this device to few experts. But now, we are not here to speak about Foldable Valley. Does that mean Samsung is working on a new device?

Yes, few reports claim that the company is working on a new phone which can be folded into two. Named as Galaxy X, it comes with two screens. That is, it has a pair of OLED displays with a flexible joint in between which allows you to open the phone to 180 degrees.

Samsung has also placed orders for such components and may build between 2,000 and 3,000 units by July 2017. Not just this, the report by 'The Investor' says that the company will test a prototype of this model by this year end.

As per company's patent, this new device will be able to transform into a tablet when unfolded. The patent also speaks about its flexibility feature. It says this phone will be flexible and comes with a secondary display which will be activated only when the phone is folded.

No much information is known regarding the specs and design, but few sources say that the device may hit the market next year.

