Samsung continues to top Apple in Q1

According to a new report by market intelligence firm TrendForce, Samsung holds 26.1 percent of the global smartphone while Apple holds 16.9 percent.

The report said, "Samsung continued to do very well in the mid-range and low-end segments of the market and it was the only brand that saw positive growth in production volume during the offseason of the first quarter."

"The economically priced, high-performing Galaxy J series sustained Samsung's shipments and contributed significantly to the expansion of the brand's overall smartphone production volume," the report added.

The report further said that the high-end model by the company is expected to make limited sales contribution because the buzz surrounding the next-generation iPhone devices is dampening demand for products from non-Apple vendors.

SEE ALSO: MTNL to launch two new promotional broadband plans

Trendforce said that the total production volume of all iPhone devices for the second quarter will reach around 43 million units, a decline of 17 percent from the preceding quarter. "Apple will likely to lower the production of existing iPhone models as the company prepares for the launch of the next-generation devices in the third quarter," the report added.

The company has also recently launched new variants of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple, this first quarter released the "PRODUCT Red" edition of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which can be regarded as a follow-up to last year's "Jet Black" edition. The use of striking colors has been well received by consumers and helped Apple grab market share. The bold color scheme has also raised awareness about the upcoming release of the 10th anniversary iPhone device.

It also notes that Chinese brands also recognize that the market is being influenced by the arrival of the next iPhones so they are going to continue to reduce their component inventories as to prepare for further uncertainties in shipments and sales.

On Chinese smartphones, Trendforse said, Huawei remained the leader among Chinese vendors and the third largest brand worldwide in the first quarter, even though its production volume declined by about 22 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, while OPPO and Vivo were at the second and third place in the Chinese vendor ranking in the first quarter.

However, Xiaomi saw no sequential growth in its production volume for the first quarter, though the figure did represent a modest year-on-year growth of 12 percent and Lenovo's smartphone production volume fell by nearly 30 percent between last year's fourth quarter and this year's first quarter.

The report also mentioned that 307 million units were produced in the first quarter, which is a drop of 23 percent from the previous quarter.