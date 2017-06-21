Samsung could be coming up with wireless charging cases

Samsung has just filed a patent on USPTO for wireless charging cases that apparently would be able to charge a separate device wirelessly just if the device is placed onto the case and kept there.

By the looks of it, the new cases seem to designed for the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices or maybe for the Galaxy S and Galaxy Tab series. We say this as the devices shown in the diagram look both like a smartphone and either a phablet or a tablet-sized device. The wireless charging cases are likely to be based on the standards set by the Wireless Power Consortium.

Samsung seems to be planning to incorporate a wireless charging pad into the front flap of its S View Covers. As seen from the image, a Galaxy S device has an S View Cover on it with the flap closed. There is also what looks like a Gear S2 smartwatch placed on top of the cover but below the view window.

It is worth noting that both Samsung Gear S2 and S3 come with wireless charging support, but the contact points are housed on the underside of the watch case. So it is not possible to charge them the way it is shown in the diagrams and you would have to keep them flat underside down. However, you can see the watch lying on the inside of the S View Cover flap.

Now, we must mention here that even though Samsung has filed the patent, it doesn't necessarily mean that the wireless charging cases will actually come to life. Having said that, these charging cases would be really useful for Samsung users of they get launched.