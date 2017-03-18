Samsung Exynos 8895 is better than Snapdragon 835: Galaxy S8 benchmark result

While the rumors and leaks surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 have pretty much revealed what the smartphone will look like and what features it will bring, there might just be no room left for our imagination. Basically, we will be less excited when the smartphones are launched.

While this is the case, will Samsung have any surprises is the question we are asking ourselves? As the mystery surrounding the upcoming flagships is almost solved, we have got our eyes fixed on an interesting post on twitter. The tweet is a revelation regarding the chipsets that Samsung will be using in its upcoming flagships. It generally talks about the Geekbench scores of the processors that Samsung will use to power the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

As per the listing and the scores, Samsung has taken the top two spots on the chart with its Exynos 8895 processor just ahead of Snapdragon 835. The most unexpected, shocking, unanticipated thing here is that Samsung's Exynos version of its Galaxy S8 appears to outperform Qualcomm's in GeekBench.

Could this mean that Samsung has done some impressive work with its chip and that is it better?

Well, we still have to wait and experience the smartphone hands-on after which only we will be able to accurately tell which is better. Moreover, what we think is that the benchmarks are just numbers, and while they exist within certain benchmarking parameters, the numbers might not be the final deciding factor on whether Exynos or Snapdragon processor is best for a mobile device over another.

So we are not just yet jumping to conclusions here. However, just to recall what some reports have suggested earlier, the Exynos 8895 will be exclusive to the Galaxy S8 sold in international markets. The reports have further said that the U.S. version will get the Snapdragon 835 variant.