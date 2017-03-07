Samsung Exynos 8995 teaser tips at dual camera tech; Galaxy Note 8 to use the SoC

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been surfacing in numerous rumors and leaks lately. Now, an official promo of the company's Exynos 8995 SoC has been posted on Samsung Exynos Twitter handle. This teaser confirms the presence of a dual camera setup on the upcoming flagship.

The teaser of Exynos 8895 says Dual IPS (Image Signal Processor), tipping that a future launch from smartphone would feature a dual camera setup and run the Exynos 8995 SoC. Notably, the chipset's specs include support for up to 28MP + 16MP dual camera setup. It's specs sheet also shows that the SoC will offer support for 4K display, UFS 2.1 storage, and up to 6GB RAM.

The Exynos 8995 is the chipset that Samsung will announce alongside Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. It is known that this SoC is made using 10nm FinFET process and uses four Exynos M2 cores and four Cortex A53 cores. If the rumors are anything to go by, the U.S. and China variants of the Galaxy S8 will use the Snapdragon 835 SoC, whereas the other regions will use the Exynos 8895 SoC.

Though the Exynos 8895 SoC will support the dual camera feature, there is very little chance to see the same in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Maybe the Galaxy Note 8 likely to be launched later this year will arrive with the dual camera feature as it will also use the Exynos 8895 SoC. The company would of course want to distinguish the Note 8 from the Galaxy S8 models by including the dual camera feature on the same.