Samsung Flip Phone 4 likely in testing; launch imminent

Since the past few days, we have been seeing leaks and speculations about an unnamed Samsung flip phone in the making. The device seems to have the model number SM-G9298.

Finally, the device has got a name. We say this as a recent leak suggests that a device with the moniker Samsung Flip Phone 4 seems to be in testing. In late 2016, Samsung launched the W2017 flip phone based on Android OS in China. Soon after the launch of this device, there were reports that the company is prepping yet another flip phone with the model number SM-G9298. Later the phone's existence was confirmed as it was spotted on FCC and TENAA regulatory websites.

It was only recently that the Samsung flip phone was spotted on TENAA revealing its potential design and specs. Now, the fresh rumor is that the device is in testing and this indicates that the device in question could be released in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the name has also been tipped as mentioned above. It looks like this phone will be initially launched in Korea before reaching the other markets.

None of the leaks have confirmed the final specifications of the Samsung Flip Phone 4. However, the previous leaks tip at the usage of 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 821AB chipset, two 4.2-inch FHD 1080p displays, and a 12MP camera unit as well. The flip phone in the making is likely to use a 2300mAh battery that is non-removable too.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Flip Phone 4 running the Android OS has been spotted clearing the FCC certification and Wi-Fi Alliance certification as well.

