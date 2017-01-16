Samsung foldable display smartphone's concept renders look stunning

It appears like the smartphone arena has reached the saturation point already as there is hardly any innovation in the segment. Of course, many new smartphones are launching continually, but these are just incremental upgrades to the already existing ones.

A few devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix are innovative, but not completely. The Mi Mix is also an incremental upgrade that features an almost bezel-less display, which is something that the manufacturers have been trying for the past few years.

Apart from bezel-less displays, the manufacturers are also trying to bring out foldable display smartphones. Especially, South Korean tech giants such as Samsung and LG are trying for such smartphones. As per recent reports, LG and Samsung will be launching foldable display smartphones in Q3 or Q4 this year.

Samsung seems to be working on a foldable display smartphone that will fold outwards. This way, you can open up the display of the phone to convert it into a tablet with a 7-inch display. Sounds interesting, isn't it? Well, take a look at the good looking concept renders of the foldable display smartphone that Samsung is allegedly prepping to launch.

We aren't sure that this will be the final product that Samsung will end up launching, but it definitely gives us an idea of how the smartphone can be turned into a tablet. The concept of foldable display smartphones might sound amazing, but giving life to the same involves a lot of technical challenges. In fact, it is more challenging than flexible display smartphones.

Only time can answer how Samsung will handle the rigid parts such as circuit board that will be used in the smartphone. Moreover, the specifications of the foldable display phones have to be top-notch. As per a recent report, Samsung is all set to roll out 100,000 units of foldable devices in the third quarter of this year. This means that the company has already managed to overcome the involved challenges.

With both LG and Samsung aimed at launching the foldable display smartphones this year, 2017 is undoubtedly going to be quite interesting for the smartphone users.

