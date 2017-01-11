Samsung foldable phones tipped to be unveiled in Q3

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones, most likely to be called the Galaxy X1 and Galaxy X1 Plus having been doing rounds on the internet quite regularly for one reason or the other. Earlier, rumors popped online claiming that the phone will be launched in Q3-Q4 2017. Just yesterday, the possible monikers of both the upcoming handsets were revealed.

Now, we have another report straight from Korea suggesting that the phone will be launched in Q3 2017. According to sources familiar with the matter, "Samsung is expected to roll out more than 100,00 units of fold-out devices in the third quarter," The Investor reported.

As per its report, the source said that "the smartphone, whose panels face outward upon folding, may be used as a 18-centimeter tablet when unfolded." If this is report is anything to go by, we should be looking at a smartphone-tablet convertible anytime soon.

The report also suggests that Samsung had been working on this tech for a while now and had already completed the necessary work to produce a fold-in phone (in this case the screen of the phone will be "tucked inside when folded"). Currently, it is working on the fold-out technology since it regarded folding and unfolding a phone every time one needs to access it as inconvenient.

"Since the company already secured fold-in phone technology, it was not a big challenge to shift into the fold-out phones," the source said.

Having said that, according to multiple sources, the company seems to have not made a final call if it should unveil the product this year since marketability and profitability also come into the picture.

According to the source, "The final decision will be made after the personnel reshuffle of the company's information technology and mobile communications unit is carried out."

Samsung Electronics executive-reshuffle usually happens in December. But, owing to some political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil, the reshuffle had been postponed to February or March.

