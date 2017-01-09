Samsung Hasn't Forgotten Foldable Smartphones, New Design for Galaxy Lineup on the Cards

We have been hearing about foldable smartphones since the past few years. One manufacturer that is closely associated with rumors related to foldable smartphones is Samsung. In fact, the Galaxy X smartphone is believed to be launched with such a display that is still under development.

If the latest report about Samsung is to be believed, Samsung has filed patents for the development of a foldable smartphone that could be a major development in the future of smartphone design. One patent indicates a fold-out design for the foldable smartphone in the making with hinges between both the displays to enable flexing and bending of the device. Notably, an earlier prototype shows a similar design and Samsung's plans seem to be revolving around the same.

Going by the rumors, Samsung plans to use a durable glass that is much stronger than the Gorilla Glass for the foldable smartphone's screen. Of course, flexible glass will be used on the flexible devices.

Two more patents those were filed point out to the upcoming Galaxy smartphone design. The report states that these smartphone designs might refer to the flagship Galaxy S series phones. One of the diagrams show a phone with curved edges at the front as in the Galaxy S7 edge and the other one looks flat at its back with a similar speaker design as in the Galaxy Note 4. Last but not the least, the other patent shows a phone with an edge design as in Galaxy Note 4 edge on both sides.

From the second and third patents, it can be said that Samsung is prepping a new design language for its mid-range lineup. Maybe, an affordable variant of the Galaxy Note device could be on the cards. However, remember that not all Samsung patents will come to reality.

It is important for Samsung to bring about successful products to retain its position in the smartphone arena that has become highly competitive. Moreover, to wipe out the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the South Korean tech giant has to focus on every aspect before launching its devices to avoid further mishap in its product portfolio.

