Samsung Galaxy A (2017) Series Goes with 16MP Front-Facing Cameras Goes Official

After several leaks and rumors, Samsung finally announces the Galaxy A (2017) series of smartphones. All the three leaked phones, the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and the Galaxy A7 (2017) are official now with IP68 water and dust resistant properties and 16MP front-facing cameras as their USP.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) are the ones getting the 16MP front-facing camera, whereas the Galaxy A3 (2017) comes with only an 8MP front-facing snapper. Other specifications of the A3 (2017) include a 4.7-inch 720p display, 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the phone has a 13MP primary camera and 2350mAh runs this Android Marshmallow laden phone.

Coming to the Galaxy A5 (2017), it features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with the same processor as the Galaxy A3 (2017), but with a better clock speed of 1.9GHz. There is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for microSD card slot as well. The phone is aided with a 16MP primary camera. A 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging powers the device and it boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow itself.

The bigger variant of the three, the Galaxy A7 (2017) packs a 5.7-inch display and comes with a 3600mAh battery. Rest of the specs are same as the Galaxy A5 (2015). The display panel used in these phones is the Super AMOLED panel.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy A3 (2017) costs 329 Euro (approx. Rs. 23, 500), whereas the Galaxy A5 (2017) costs 429 Euro (approx. Rs. 30,500). The company hasn't revealed the pricing of the Galaxy A7 (2017). All the three phones will go on sale from early February in Europe, and the Indian launch of these phones is expected to be by the end of January.