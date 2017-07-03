Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy C smartphones to have dual rear cameras

When the dual camera trend kicked in, this feature was restricted only to the high-end flagship smartphones and other premium models. This scenario has been changed now.

The Chinese manufacturers were the ones who changed this trend by launching premium mid-range smartphones with advanced specs and dual camera setup despite sticking to affordable price points.

Realizing the competition from the China-based OEMs, it looks like Samsung has also resorted to use a similar tactic. As per a recent post made by the Twitter user @mmddj_china, Samsung will implement the dual-lens rear camera setup on a wide range of smartphones.

We already know that the Galaxy Note 8, which is the upcoming flagship device from Samsung will have a dual camera arrangement at its rear. Besides this device, the mid-range Galaxy A smartphone lineup and the premium Galaxy C smartphone lineup will also feature dual rear camera modules.

Going by the existing rumors and speculations, we know that Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy C10 with such a camera arrangement at its rear. Some reports have pointed out that the Galaxy C10 might be released ahead of the Galaxy Note 8, thereby making it the first Samsung smartphone to have a dual camera setup.

If this report turns out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy A and C series smartphones will have dual camera setup at their rear. With this, the Chinese manufacturers such as Oppo and Vivo will have to stay warned. If Samsung takes this path, then it will definitely set a benchmark to the other manufacturers as well creating a new trend.