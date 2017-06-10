Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) starts receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Samsung has reportedly started pushing out Android Nougat 7.0 to its Galaxy A3 (2016) smartphone.

This is good news for Galaxy A3 owners as the update is finally being rolled out. We had been hearing that Android Nougat update for Galaxy A3 2016 would be rolled out since March. While the Nougat update was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance first and then it was confirmed on GFXBench. Those were the indications that Samsung was releasing Nougat for Galaxy A3 2016 soon.

In any case, the update has finally come. The new update is about 950MB, and it does bring along Android Nougat (version 7.0) and its several features. So the smartphone users will now get to experience Nougat hands-on as well as benefit from several new features that it brings. Android Nougat brings many features like split-screen mode, improved Doze mode, Notification Direct Reply, Bundled Notifications and much more.

Currently, units in Germany and Hungary have received the update. Other regions should also get it soon.

Besides, Galaxy A3 2016 will get the Android 7.0 update Over-The-Air (OTA) meaning it will be a gradual roll out in phases. So you will have to wait and at the same time, you will be notified about the same.

Downloading the update should be done on a Wi-Fi network and you should make sure that your smartphone has enough free storage. Further, the company advises keeping your handset charged up to more that 50 percent.

If you have not received any notifications then you can always check for the update manually. You can go to the Settings page then click on the About section and Software updates.

On a similar note, smartphones like Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A7 (2016 and 2017), Galaxy A3 (2016 and 2017) and the Galaxy A8 are also slated to get the update in the coming weeks.