Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) spotted on GFXBench; May soon get Android Nougat update

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) which was launched this January is now spotted on benchmarking website GFXBench once again. This time it is all about the latest Android Nougat update that will be rolled out to this device soon.

The appearance on GFXBench indicates that the Android Nougat update is being tested by the company and will soon hit the shores of Galaxy A3 devices. This smartphone was running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. The date when these devices receive this update is not yet revealed by the company. But so far we know that the device with model number SM-A320x is already in line.

Last month, we have seen the Galaxy A7 (2017) making its appearance in GFXBench. Now it's the turn of its sibling to get spotted on the same website. We can now expect another phone under A series known as Galaxy A5 (2017) to get this update soon.

To recall the specs, the Galaxy A3 2017 comes with a 4.7-inch HD display having a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and powered by an in-house Exynos 7870 chipset. The device is coupled to have a 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can then be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Also Read: New Galaxy C model could be the first Samsung phone to have a dual camera setup

The smartphone features to have a 13MP primary camera and 8MP selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion battery of 2,350 mAh capacity. The connectivity options include Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, A-GPS and dual sim which supports 4G VoLTE.

Source