Samsung Galaxy A3, A5, and A7 (2017) will go on sale in this country tomorrow

Samsung unveiled Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, and Galaxy A7 2017 versions early this year and was up for sale a couple of weeks later, only in Russia. Well, now all the three Samsung devices will be up for sale in this country as well, confirms the South Korean tech giant.

An Indonesian subsidiary of Samsung on its social media channel revealed that the Samsung A (2017) series smartphone will be up for sale in Indonesia later this week. The post reads as follows: "Explore the new Galaxy A. Central Park, Jakarta, Laguna Atrium, Ground Floor. February 3-5, 2017." This clearly states the venue of the sale and the date as well.

In terms of the specs, all three A series handsets come packed with IP68 certification making the devices water and dust resistance. Not only that, these Samsung smartphones will sport fingerprint scanners in their home buttons, apart from running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Looking at the specific features of the smartphones, the Samsung A7 (2017) will sport a 5.7-inch Full HD display along with a 16MP rear and selfie camera, making the smartphone among the best selfie camera phone.

Talking about Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), the smartphone sports a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, along with Exynos 7880 chipset with 8 Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.9GHz and 3GB of RAM. About the storage, the handset comes with an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded via a microSD card. In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) also come packed with a 16MP rear and selfie camera set-up.

Moving ahead, the third smartphone in the list, Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) comes with a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display. About the camera, the smartphones come with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter. Backed by a 2,350mAh battery the smartphone was unveiled in four color variant - Black, Blue, Pink, and Gold.

To recall, in Russia Samsung A3 (2017) was priced at RUB 22,990, which is roughly around Rs. 25,813, whereas Galaxy A5 and A7 were available at Rs. 31,427 and Rs. 37,041 respectively.