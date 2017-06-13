Samsung Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 (2018) to arrive with dual curved displays

The Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup of smartphones comprises of Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 models those were launched this year. These smartphones are just a few months old, while the details regarding the next generation Galaxy A devices have popped up.

According to a recent Weibo post, the Galaxy A (2018) series will include three handsets with improved specifications that are yet to be known, The only thing that we know about these upcoming smartphones is that they will have a dual curved display similar to the one seen on the Galaxy S lineup of devices.

Though we expect the presence of dual curved edge displays the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 to be launched in the next year, we cannot expect these phones to feature high-end specifications.

If you take a look at a majority of Samsung devices those are priced above Rs. 20,000, they all share a similar kind of design. The dual curved display design that is expected to be seen on the Galaxy A (2018) smartphone series has been around the corner for a considerable time. Currently, the dual curved edge displays are used only in the flagship smartphones.

Also, the production cost of such dual curved edge displays is believed to plunge by the next year. This move might assist the company even financially. The recent reports that have surfaced online also tip that Samsung Display is working on new technologies that will improve the dual edge curved OLED panel production.

Right now, it is too early for us to predict about the Galaxy A 2018 series of smartphones. Let's wait to see what Samsung has got to roll out its sleeve in the next year.