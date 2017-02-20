Samsung Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 launch imminent in India

The Galaxy A smartphone lineup was unveiled lately and these smartphones are gradually being rolled out in the global markets. Now it appears like the launch of these phones in the Indian market is imminent. While there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same, PriceBaba states that these phones will be launched in India in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy A (2017) series comprises of Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017). These smartphones are to arrive with a host of new features and enhancements. They have a more premium look with the metal frame around them and 3D glass covering the rear panel. The design is quite similar to that of the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, and Galaxy Note 6.

All these existing models will arrive in four color variants - black sky, blue mist, gold sand, peach cloud, and blue mist. The other improvements on board include IP68 certification for dust and water resistant and USB Type-C connectivity. The Galaxy A series phones are likely to feature the Always on display as in the listing. These phones are to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and support connectivity features such as Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and data.

While there is no official information regarding the same, the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (20