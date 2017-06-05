Samsung Galaxy A4 (2017) with Android 7.1.1 Nougat receives Wi-Fi certification

The Samsung Galaxy A4 (2017) bearing the model number SM-A450F has just received Wi-Fi certification. The news comes from a source on Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site.

Going by the Weibo leak, the device will look almost the same as the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) in terms of design. It will also bear some resemblances with the yet-to-launch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). In addition to this, the leak has also given out some details about the specs and features of the Galaxy A4 (2017). For example, the smartphone will apparently arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with Samsung Experience UI on top.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is now listed on Amazon France

Now, moving on to the hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A4 (2017) is likely to come equipped with a Quad-core Exynos processor under the hood. However, we must mention that the name of the chipset has not been specified.

Storage-wise, the device is rumored to feature 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The phone is said to draw its energy from a 3000mAh battery, which comes with USB Type C and fast charging support.

As far as the optics department is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A4 (2017) may come with a 13MP rear-facing primary camera with the aperture of f/1.9. Unfortunately, no details have been revealed about the front shooter of the device. We assume that it could have a 13MP camera on the front as well, just like the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017).

In addition to this, the Galaxy A4 (2017) is thought to sport a 5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display.

Source Via