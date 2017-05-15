Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and A7 (2016) Android Nougat update released in India

Good news for Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) users. The South Korean tech giant has now started the rollout of Android7.0 Nougat update for the smartphone.

The roll-out first began in Russia and has now finally reached India. And considering a report from SamMobile, another smartphone the Galaxy A7 (2016) is also receiving the same update. In any case, the update will be 985 MB in size and it is recommended that users have at least 1 GB of free storage space to download and install the update.

The new Nougat update for the A series devices is bringing the OS upgrade. Along with that, the smartphones will be getting a new UX and various performance modes. Users will experience improved usability of the notification feature and Quick settings button as well as improved usability of the multi-window.

The settings menu will get an overhaul and the update will add the Samsung pass feature for the users. In addition, the update will be bringing efficient system upgrades and improved speed in app installations.

The update will be basically rolled out in the form of an OTA update. Therefore, it might take some time for it to reach the devices. Alternatively, you can always check for this software update manually by going to the settings menu on your smartphone.

Notably, the download of the update should be carried out using a Wi-Fi connection as downloading via a mobile network may result in additional charges.

Besides, if you are one of the device owners and have got the update then do let us know what do you think of the new update and the features it brings along with it.