Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) receives Android Nougat update; other models to follow suit

Until recently, Samsung was occupied with rolling out the Android Nougat update to all its earlier flagship models under the Galaxy S series. Now, it seems to have debuted with the process of updating the mid-range smartphones.

We say this as the mid-range Galaxy A5 (2016) has received the Nougat update. The Galaxy A5 (2016) carrying the model number SM-A510F in Russia seems to have got this update. After the roll out of the update, the smartphone runs the firmware with the build number A510FXXU4CQDK. This is an OTA update, claims a Galaxy A5 (2016) user on XDA Developer Forum.

Will arrive in phases As mentioned above, this is an OTA update and it will be rolled out to all the units only in phases. The update might take weeks to reach the global users, so if you own a Galaxy A5 of last year, you need to wait for the update to be rolled out to your phone. If you don't have the patience, you can also check for the same manually from Settings → About Phone → System Updates → Check for new firmware. Android Nougat features The Android Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) adds a slew of new features such as bundled notifications, night mode, multi-window options, improved battery optimization, and more. Samsung features Besides the feature additions brought in by Android Nougat, Samsung has also added several personalization options. The notable mentions include the addition of Always On Display that will let you chance the color of the clock, lock screen personalization to get improved notifications on display, revamped calendar app, card dynamic adjustment of the display size, get enhanced accessibility and new font options. Also read: Android 7.1 Nougat Update: 5 Features You'll Find to be Useful Performance mode is also added The Galaxy A5 (2016) becomes more efficient with the Nougat update as it gets the Performance Mode. The Performance Mode will let you optimize your phone better to meet your needs by activating any mode. The included modes are Game Mode, Optimized Mode, High Performance Mode, and Entertainment Mode. Other Galaxy A models to get Nougat soon It is not only the Galaxy A5 (2016) but also the other models in the Galaxy A lineup are slated to receive the Nougat flavor in the coming weeks. Some models include the Galaxy A7 (2016 and 2017), Galaxy A3 (2016 and 2017) and the Galaxy A8 of last year.