Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro receives a price cut; will cost Rs. 29,900 from March 3

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro was launched in September 2016 at a price of Rs. 32,490. Now, the company has officially announced a price cut on this smartphone.

Going by the same, the Galaxy A9 Pro will be priced at Rs. 29,900 from March 3 via Flipkart. In addition to the price cut, there will be exchange offers and EMI payment options as well. This is a considerable discount of Rs. 2,590 for the interested users. You can buy the Galaxy A9 Pro in three color options - Black, White, and Gold.

To recap on the specifications of the Galaxy A9 Pro, the smartphone boasts of a 6-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor paired with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB RAM. The storage capacity is 32GB and it can be expanded up to 256GB via a micro SD card.

Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the smartphone features a 16MP main snapper at its rear with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with the same aperture. The other aspects of this smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and dual SIM support. The device features a fingerprint sensor as well for additional security.

The highlight of the Galaxy A9 Pro is its juicy 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. This feature can charge the battery from 0% to 100% in just 160 minutes. Also, the battery gets 32% charge in just a span of 30 minutes.