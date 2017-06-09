Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro to receive Android Nougat update soon

Looks like Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is getting updated to Android Nougat soon.

The smartphone with model number SM-A910x has just appeared on GFXBench and it shows that it is running Android 7.0. Moreover, Galaxy A9 Pro with model number SM-A910F has also been spotted on Geekbench with Android 7.0 OS.

Well, this could only mean one thing. Samsung is testing Galaxy A9 Pro with a stable version of Nougat OS. Further making an appearance in Benchmarking websites only suggests that Samsung is testing the performance of the handset while running it on Nougat OS.

In any case, while we are expecting Samsung to roll out the update in the coming days, Galaxy A9 Pro users will soon be able to experience Andriod Nougat features like bundled notifications, night mode, multi-window options, improved battery optimization, and more.

Besides Android Nougat features, we are also expecting Samsung to add several of its own features like personalization options including Always On Display, lock screen personalization to get improved notifications on display, revamped calendar app, card dynamic adjustment of the display size, enhanced accessibility and new font options.

So Galaxy A9 Pro users might have something to look forward to. Meanwhile, Samsung has already rolled out the Nougat update for Galaxy A5 2016 variant recently and there are few other smartphones that are likely to receive the update as well. Apart from Galaxy A9 Pro, smartphones like Galaxy A7 (2016 and 2017), Galaxy A3 (2016 and 2017) and the Galaxy A8 are also slated to get the update in the coming weeks.

