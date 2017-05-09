Galaxy C10 will be the first Samsung phone to have a dual-lens camera

Last week, we saw that Samsung is prepping a dual camera smartphone, which is not the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. The buzz was about a new smartphone in the Galaxy C lineup likely to be the first Samsung device to arrive with a dual-lens rear camera setup in which both the lenses are positioned vertically.

A couple of tweets have revealed the name of the phone. As per a Chinese source, the first Samsung smartphone to feature the dual-lens rear camera setup will be the Galaxy C10. The handset is said to carry the model number SM-C9150. The device is said to make use of the new Snapdragon 660 SoC that is all set to be unveiled today by the chip maker Qualcomm.

The rumors don't end there. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy C10 is claimed to have a dedicated Bixby button similar to the one used on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The same Chinese source that tweeted this information is the one that came up with a sketch showing the rear of the Galaxy C10 in the last week. The sketch doesn't show a fingerprint scanner at the back and makes us believe that it is embedded into the home button at the front as seen on other Samsung smartphones.

Having known the name of the dual-lens rear camera smartphone that Samsung is prepping, we can expect the same to be unveiled anytime soon. Also, the chipset used by this phone is all set to go official today, tipping that its launch could be nearing.

