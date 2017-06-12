Samsung Galaxy C10 press renders reveal vertically arranged dual cameras

The Rumor mill has been active with the Samsung Galaxy C10 off late. Last week, a South Korean publication even revealed its pricing details along with some of the specifications.

Today, alleged press renders of the device has popped up on a Chinese website named anzhuo.CN. Apparently, the smartphone will come in two color options: Black and Rose Gold. From the looks of it, the Galaxy C10 seems to sport a metal back. Keeping in line with the leaks, the handset indeed features dual camera setup on its back. The camera sensors are placed in a vertical housing. Accompanying them is a dual-LED flash sitting beside the camera module.

You can also see the antenna bands at the top and bottom portions of the back side. The Galaxy C10 is said to come with Bixby support. So the Bixby button should be placed on the right side of the phone as the left side houses volume rockers and the power button.

Up front, the phone bears the front-facing camera. There is a physical Home Button that could also double function as a fingerprint scanner. The device has really narrow bezels on the left and right side of its display.

Going by last week's leak, the Samsung Galaxy C10 will come in two native storage variants: One with 64GB and another with 128GB. The website has further said that the starting price of the smartphone will be 3,499 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 34,000.

It is worth pointing out, the report also said that the Galaxy C10 is likely to ship with vertically stacked dual rear camera setup.